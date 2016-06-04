Port of San Diego Invites Public To Comment on Waterfront Development

The Port of San Diego is inviting the public to view proposals for the Central Embarcadero Waterfront Development Opportunity.

An Open House will be held June 13 and 14, 2016, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the San Diego Convention Center, 111 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101.

The Waterfront Development Opportunity is a prime site of approximately 70 acres of land and water situated in the Port’s Central Embarcadero area between downtown San Diego and the San Diego Bayfront. This highly visible area includes Seaport Village, Chesapeake Fish, and surrounding areas between the Hyatt and the USS Midway Museum. The Headquarters and The Fish Market Restaurant are within the boundary but excluded from the proposal process because there are long-term leases on those properties.

The Port issued a Request for Proposals in February for developing this area; the deadline to respond was May 2, 2016. Six proposals will be on display at the Open House, and development teams will be on hand to answer questions. The goal of these events is to provide multiple opportunities for public comments ahead of a decision by the Board of Port Commissioners on selecting a proposal.