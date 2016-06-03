LR Gives Approval in Principle to Larger LNG Bunkering Vessels

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has given Approval in Principle (AiP) for a design from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for a 6,600 m3 LNG bunker vessel. The design will be capable of supplying both small scale requirements and the current maximum expected requirements for large ships trading worldwide.

Compliant with the requirements of the revised IGC Code, the design incorporates two cylindrical type ‘C’ tanks, reliquefaction plant, a new and sophisticated loading arm and high maneuverability for safe operations. The design is available in both single and twin screw with different propeller options.

According to HMD three prototypes of 6,600 m3 (single or twin screw) and 15,000 m3 Class Dual Fuelled LNG Bunkering vessels have been designed. They are targeted to operate from Zeebrugge’s small LNG terminal in order to develop a market for the LNG bunkering business.

The 6,600 m3 bunkering vessel is designed to have two cylindrical tanks and no-bulbous bow shape while the 15,000 m3 has three bi-lobe tanks and bulbous bow.

Leo Karistios, gas technology manager, LR, commented: “This HMD design is another significant step in the requirements for safe, efficient gas bunkering worldwide. We are at the start of the LNG bunkering era. The industry is developing technical solutions to support commercial and regulatory requirements. No-one knows at what speed the commercial take-up of gas-fuelled shipping will now proceed, but concrete technical progress is being made.”