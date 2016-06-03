Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Fathom Offers Reduced Rates to Dominican Republic

Fathom has announced “special inaugural season fares” to the Dominican Republic starting at $499 per person for an inside cabin, excluding taxes, fees and port expenses. Previously announced rates started at $974.

Fathom said third and fourth passengers can sail at 50 percent off double occupancy fares.

Outside cabins start at $599 person; balcony cabins, $699; and suites $2,499.

Rates include all meals on the ship, onboard social impact immersion experiences, three on-shore social impact activities and related supplies.

To book a cruise, a fully refundable $300 per person deposit is required for all cabin categories and occupancy levels. Final payment is due 90 days prior to departure.

Fathom also offers seven-day itineraries to Cuba starting at $1,899 per person, excluding Cuban visas, taxes, fees and port expenses and including all meals on the ship, lunch during scheduled on-the-ground activities, onboard immersion experiences and certain on-the-ground cultural immersion activities. Prices vary by season. A fully refundable $600 per person deposit is required for all cabin categories and occupancy levels. Final payment is due 90 days prior to departure.

 

Coca Cola

April 22, 2018
