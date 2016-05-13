Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Mein Schiff 1 Refreshed for Summer Season

Mein Schiff 1 Refreshed for Summer Season

Mein Schiff 1 has undergone a freshening-up at Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven after her Asia season and before starting her summer program in Europe.

After the last shipyard visit two years ago, Mein Schiff 1 was in for a “routine check,” according to TUI Cruises.

A total of about 200 workers, technicians and engineers as well as around 800 crew members worked during the four-day stay. During this time, scheduled maintenance work was performed on the machinery and technical equipment. In addition, various cosmetic repairs have been done. In addition to new shower walls, carpets were replaced in some areas, including the Atlantic Restaurant, and new flooring was laid on some outdoor decks.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Caribbean Cruise Trends