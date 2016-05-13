Mein Schiff 1 Refreshed for Summer Season

Mein Schiff 1 has undergone a freshening-up at Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven after her Asia season and before starting her summer program in Europe.

After the last shipyard visit two years ago, Mein Schiff 1 was in for a “routine check,” according to TUI Cruises.

A total of about 200 workers, technicians and engineers as well as around 800 crew members worked during the four-day stay. During this time, scheduled maintenance work was performed on the machinery and technical equipment. In addition, various cosmetic repairs have been done. In addition to new shower walls, carpets were replaced in some areas, including the Atlantic Restaurant, and new flooring was laid on some outdoor decks.