Fathom Adds Sailing Dates Through December 2017

Fathom today announced sailing dates through December 2017. Carnival Corporation’s so-called social impact brand has been experiencing strong market demand, according to Tara Russell, president of Fathom and global impact lead for Carnival.

"Fathom resonates with travelers as the best way to travel with intention, to culturally immerse, to experience and to see more. For example, Fathom visits three diverse locations in Cuba during its itinerary while having the convenience of unpacking once and savoring the comforts of premium accommodations aboard the small-ship, Adonia, not to mention its excellent and diverse dining, service and onboard amenities," she said in a prepared statement.

According to Russell, Fathom also appeals to travelers as a meaningful way to experience personal growth while making purposeful and engaging contributions to the world, starting in the Dominican Republic. "There is genuine excitement about Fathom's ability to empower travelers to serve and immerse alongside locals in the Dominican Republic to create scalable and sustainable, transformative impact that will play an important role in helping the Caribbean region flourish," she said.

Fathom will continue to depart on weekly seven-day voyages from PortMiami through 2017.

aboard the 704-passenger Adonia, from Carnival Corporation's P&O Cruises.

Prices for the seven-day trips to the Dominican Republic start at $974 per person, excluding taxes, fees and port expenses and including all meals on the ship, onboard social impact immersion experiences, three on-shore social impact activities and related supplies.

Prices vary by season.Prices for seven-day itineraries to Cuba start at $1,899 per person, excluding Cuban visas, taxes, fees and port expenses and including all meals on the ship, lunch during scheduled on-the-ground activities, onboard immersion experiences and certain on-the-ground cultural immersion activities. Prices vary by season.