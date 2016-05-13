Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Columbia Cruise Service Awarded Technical Management of TUI Discovery

Columbia Cruise Service (CCS) has announced that it has taken over the full technical management of the TUI Discovery, formerly the Splendour of the Seas, for Thomson Cruises.

The ship is presently on blocks in the drydock of the Navantia shipyard in Cadiz. She will stay there for the next six weeks to undergo extensive refurbishment and rebranding.

When she starts service as the TUI Discovery in June, sailing roundtrip from Palma, she will be the biggest vessel in the Thomson fleet.

“We welcome the new vessel in the CCS fleet.” stated Olaf Groeger, director of CCS. “To support Thomson’s with their newest and most modern addition is a challenging prospect we are looking forward to manage with our experts.”

Columbia enhanced its tailor-made service structures within the cruise industry by founding CCS in 2014.

Looking back on more than 30 years of experience in the cruise business it was the right time to set up a specialized cruise service, Groeger said. CCS started operating out of Hamburg in January 2015 dedicated exclusively to passenger ships, expedition cruise vessels and luxury yacht markets. CCS offers a broad scope of customized cruise and hotel services.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Maryland
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report