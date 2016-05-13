Columbia Cruise Service Awarded Technical Management of TUI Discovery

Columbia Cruise Service (CCS) has announced that it has taken over the full technical management of the TUI Discovery, formerly the Splendour of the Seas, for Thomson Cruises.

The ship is presently on blocks in the drydock of the Navantia shipyard in Cadiz. She will stay there for the next six weeks to undergo extensive refurbishment and rebranding.

When she starts service as the TUI Discovery in June, sailing roundtrip from Palma, she will be the biggest vessel in the Thomson fleet.

“We welcome the new vessel in the CCS fleet.” stated Olaf Groeger, director of CCS. “To support Thomson’s with their newest and most modern addition is a challenging prospect we are looking forward to manage with our experts.”

Columbia enhanced its tailor-made service structures within the cruise industry by founding CCS in 2014.

Looking back on more than 30 years of experience in the cruise business it was the right time to set up a specialized cruise service, Groeger said. CCS started operating out of Hamburg in January 2015 dedicated exclusively to passenger ships, expedition cruise vessels and luxury yacht markets. CCS offers a broad scope of customized cruise and hotel services.