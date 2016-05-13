Cruise.com App Recognized

Cruise.com, a subsidiary of Omega World Travel, Inc. and an Internet cruise seller has been recognized for being a favorite among app users in an annual report from the Application Resource Center, the editorial and research arm of app quality and testing company Applause.

The ranking was part of "The Best and Worst Rated Travel Apps of 2016” and covered a range of three million reviews across the App Store and Google Play, resulting in 188 of the most pertinent apps.

Cruise.com received the highest level of recognition in the cruise category -- rating 86.5 -- for its mobile app for both iPhone and Android users based on the "highest in quality" from July 2015 to May 2016. The free app was launched by the company in 2012 and was designed to offer a host of cruise-related information.

Potential cruisers may download the mobile app at Cruise.com and be provided with a variety of features that offers potential cruisers options to assist them on their reserved cruise, help in their preparation for their vacation and also have the ability to save information for a specific cruise that they have already booked.

Said Jeanne Wyndrum, senior vice president of Cruise.com: "This confirms the feedback we have received that consumers have found the mobile app's many features to be helpful and a quick go-to resource. They are able to access useful information about cruise ships, such as profiles, deck plans, public areas and dining. Cruise Tips, FAQ's and even packing lists are also available. A special feature called Cruise Countdown is available to anyone who has downloaded the app and has saved their cruise departure date to the application. They will then have access, according to that specific ship and sail date, information such as directions to the port, parking information, a map, handy local port information and a host of other convenient features."

Additional functionality also includes the ability to connect with Cruise.com via phone, email, Facebook and Twitter. For additional research the mobile app also links to Cruise.com's website and BLOG on its homepage.

Established in 1998, Cruise.com claims to be one of the one of the top sellers of cruises on the Internet, offering itineraries and ship details for more than 70 cruise lines worldwide at what it calls “the most competitive prices.”