The Deutschland Sets Sail for Phoenix Reisen May 21

The Deutschland sails her first cruise for Phoenix Reisen May 21. It is a 13-day sailing from Bremerhaven to Norway as far north as the North Cape. Phoenix Reisen is chartering the Deutschland for the summer season in addition to sailing its three other ships: the Amadea, Albatros and Artania.

The 2016 season for the Deutschland continues until Sept. 9 with two Baltic cruises in June, two 15- and 17-day voyages to Norway and Spitzbergen in June and July, a 10-day sailing around the British Isles in August, a 23-day voyage to Greenland in August going into September, and concludes with a five-day cruise around Denmark.

Phoenix Reisen has also announced a 2017 program for the Deutschland, running from April 20 to Sept. 6.

Photo: The Deutschland receiving her Phoenix Reisen colors in drydock.

 

