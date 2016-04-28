AIDAdiva Kicks off Rostock-Warnemunde Season Today

The AIDAdiva kicks off the cruise season in Rostock-Warnemünde today. The 252-meter-long and 32.2-meter-wide ship arrived from Gothenburg with some 2,300 guests on board rounding out a 13-day cruise from Tenerife. Tonight, the ship sails a four-day cruise to Oslo and Copenhagen.

With 41 arrivals this year, Rostock-based AIDA Cruises is the city’s largest cruise partner and one of its most important economic drivers.

"In our 20th anniversary year, we have again increased our range of travel options in the Baltic Sea and Northern Europe. AIDA and Rostock have been fostering a close partnership for many years. Thanks to our commitment, which we have continued to expand, the city has become one of the most important cruise destinations in the Baltic," said Felix Eichhorn, president AIDA, in a prepared statement.

This season the AIDAdiva will call in Rostock-Warnemünde 16 times between April 28 and August 28, 2016, offering trips such as 10-day Baltic cruises bound for St. Petersburg, Stockholm, Helsinki, Tallinn, Copenhagen, and Danzig.

In addition, the AIDAmar will sail 25 times from Rostock-Warnemünde starting on May 7 on seven-day Baltic cruises. Her season will end in Warnemünde on October 15, 2016, with a transatlantic cruise to New York via Hamburg, Norway, Greenland, and Canada.