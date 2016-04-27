Four Cruise Ships at Navantia Shipyard

Navantia’s shipyard in Cadiz is hosting four cruise ships simultaneously this week. A new stern transverse propeller is being installed on TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 3. The yard prefabricated a new block of steel with the new propeller, allowing for a fast installation and minimum downtime for the ship.

The Splendour of the Seas from Royal Caribbean, is in the yard for a complete remodeling of the interior and exterior of the ship during the last part of April and May.

The World, managed by Wilhelmsen, is in the yard for upgrades to its residences and common areas.And the World Odyssey of the Semester at Sea program, the former Deutschland, will also have upgrades to accommodations and public areas.