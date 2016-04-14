NCLH To Implement Life Cycle Catering Management

Life Cycle System (LCS) by DL Services has announced that its catering equipment management system has been chosen by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) to provide their web-based services to the 22 ships in the NCLH fleet under the company’s three brands: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

DL Services LCS is a web-access solution that helps to manage catering equipment replacement, spare parts and maintenance. The system provides a new visual approach to coordinating operations on board. The company said its LCS offers strong visual tools, such as deck plans and equipment documentation, and improves both equipment-replacement planning and routine decision-making.

The company first provided services to the Oceania fleet beginning in 2010, which was later expanded to Regent Seven Seas. Today, Robin Lindsay, executive vice president, vessel operations for Norwegian, said he has decided to implement the Life Cycle System on board Norwegian’s 14 vessels.

Lindsay noted that the cruise line selected LCS because of the easy-to-use tools that the system offers. “LCS users can request replacement equipment by using exploded views and detailed parts lists, that allows us to place orders more quickly and budget accordingly for the future, something that was a challenge before using LCS.”

Daniel Laine, President of DL SERVICES, said he is working on a new project to add value to LCS: “We already have a very good relationship with NCLH and we want to expand our services to offer even more value, building on our experience and their trust.”

Founded in 2005, DL SERVICES works like a consultant for catering architecture with cruise operators during the newbuilding process and/or modernization to design areas such as galleys, bars and buffet lines. The company also provides a stock of $500,000 of available spare parts in its Miami warehouse.