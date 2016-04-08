Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

One Step Closer to Cruise: Deltamarin To Support Stena Ferry Construction In China

Is China one step closer to cruise ship construction? Deltamarin Group has announced a project to deliver a comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction and management package for Stena’s ro-pax ferry newbuilds to be built at AVIC Weihai Shipyard in China.

Stena RoRo, a subsidiary of Swedish Stena AB, and AVIC International Ship Development (China) Co. Ltd. have signed a contract, subject to board approval, for four vessels including options for another four. These will be one of the first ro-pax ferries to be built in China for a western owner.

Deltamarin said it will work in the project not only as a designer, but also as a provider of comprehensive project management services to support AVIC SHIP and AVIC Weihai Shipyard in the vessel construction.

The vessels will have a capacity of more than 3,000 lane meters in a drive-through configuration. They will also accommodate about 1,000 passengers and offer a full range of passenger services. The main engines will be “gas ready”, prepared to be fueled by either methanol or LNG.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Naval Rocha
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report