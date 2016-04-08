Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

One Step Closer to Cruise: Deltamarin To Support Stena Ferry Construction In China

Is China one step closer to cruise ship construction? Deltamarin Group has announced a project to deliver a comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction and management package for Stena’s ro-pax ferry newbuilds to be built at AVIC Weihai Shipyard in China.

Stena RoRo, a subsidiary of Swedish Stena AB, and AVIC International Ship Development (China) Co. Ltd. have signed a contract, subject to board approval, for four vessels including options for another four. These will be one of the first ro-pax ferries to be built in China for a western owner.

Deltamarin said it will work in the project not only as a designer, but also as a provider of comprehensive project management services to support AVIC SHIP and AVIC Weihai Shipyard in the vessel construction.

The vessels will have a capacity of more than 3,000 lane meters in a drive-through configuration. They will also accommodate about 1,000 passengers and offer a full range of passenger services. The main engines will be “gas ready”, prepared to be fueled by either methanol or LNG.

 
