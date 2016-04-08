Royal Caribbean Offers Multi-Day Shore Adventures

Introducing its multi-day adventures programs for two-day overnight shore stays, Royal Caribbean International is promising that travelers will be able to delve deeper into destinations.

From the Caribbean and Europe to Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the cruise line said that the program has been specially designed to take care of all the details for travelers. These adventures include fully guided tours of the destinations’ most iconic and inspiring places, dining, airfare (where applicable), highly rated hotel accommodations and transportation. Guests embarking on a Multi-Day Adventure will begin their experience as they depart the ship mid-cruise and then spend the extended time immersing in the local culture before rejoining their Royal Caribbean ship at the next port of call.

Some highlights include: Tikal and Ceremonial Show – “Beginning with a flight from Belize to Guatemala (or from Honduras to Guatemala), guests will visit the ancient Mayan capital on an overnight tour; embark on an expedition into the jungle to walk the ruins of the Mayan empire at Tikal National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; and enjoy a Mayan ceremonial experience, all before boarding their return flight to meet their Royal Caribbean ship.”

Agrolida Region and Katakolon – “This two-day excursion takes travelers back in time to Greece’s famous citadels. Culture-seekers will discover the Acropolis of Athens and the Ancient Mycenae site of Argolida; stay the evening in the Mediterranean nation’s first capital, Nafpolio; and travel to Ancient Olympia, where the first Ancient Olympic Games took place.”

Bangkok – “This experience brings the sights, sounds and flavors of Thailand’s historic capital to vacationers’ fingertips. The two-day itinerary features adventures into the city’s canals and river tributaries via motor launch and inspiring visits to monuments and sites including the Wat Traimit, also known as the Temple of the Golden Buddha, the Asiatique riverfront, Wat Arun – the Temple of Dawn, and the Grand Palace, adorned with murals, gilded spires and unique architectural design. Royal Caribbean said its adventures are designed for the traveler that enjoys deep, intimate experiences combined with the comfort of knowing every detail has been taken care of.