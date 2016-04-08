Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Seattle’s Airport To Speed Up Lines for Security Screenings

Making travel smoother (for air/sea passengers), the Port of Seattle is planning to add temporary staff at Sea-Tac Airport to make it faster for passengers to get through the security checkpoints and onto their planes. Long checkpoint lines at Sea-Tac have been due to inadequate Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staffing.

The Port of Seattle worked with U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray (D-WA), who recently wrote to the TSA administrator encouraging the agency to find solutions. In response, the TSA said that security staff would be trained locally to boost the number of screeners at Sea-Tac Airport.

The Port's new contract personnel would allow TSA staff to focus on security screenings with the goal of opening more checkpoint lanes. Beginning in May, the new staff would manage the lines, help passengers get ready for screening, assist them after screening, and ensure bins are available at the checkpoints.

 

