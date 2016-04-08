Cruise Industry News 101

Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of Ovation

Royal Caribbean International took official delivery of its 24th ship, the Ovation of the Seas, in a ceremony held today in Bremerhaven. Chairman and CEO Richard D. Fain received the new ship from Meyer Werft’s Managing Partner Bernard Meyer at the handover ceremony.

The Ovation is the third Quantum-class ship built at Meyer Werft, following the Quantum and Anthem of the Seas.

“We have once again introduced yet another one of the most technologically advanced cruise ships and the very first that has been built for the China market,” commented Michael Bayley, CEO and president of the Royal Caribbean brand.

The Ovation will now sail to Southampton, where the ship will offer a series of short getaways before she sets sail on her 52-night voyage to her homeport in Tianjin, China. She will begin her first homeport sailing season in China from Tianjin in June (2016).

The Ovation, together with Quantum, the Mariner, the Voyager and the Legend of the Seas, will make up the largest fleet of any cruise line sailing in China, according to Royal Caribbean.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Annual Report