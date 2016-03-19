Guidelines for Cruise Terminal Design and Operations

Guidelines for cruise terminals and related infrastructure have been published by the World Association for Waterborne Transport Infrastructure (PIANC).

Set up in 2012, a working group has developed what the PIANC calls a set of guidelines for the functional design of cruise terminals based on a study of the needs of modern cruise ships and port facilities involved in this traffic sector.

According to David Pino, chairman of the working group and head of the planning and technical management of concessions at the Port of Barcelona, the guidelines cover all areas of cruise ship port operations, including the wharf side services areas, the terminal building and land transport areas, in addition to security, operational and financial aspects.