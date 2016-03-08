Next Shore Ex? Spend A Night Among Wolves in Norway

Polar travel and Northern Lights experts Off the Map Travel is offering visitors to Narvik, Norway to spend a night with wolves at a new lodge and search for the Northern Lights through its Night with the Wolves package. The newly opened lodge claims to be the only one of its kind, offering a chance to observe wolves close-up in their natural Arctic environment.

The lodge is set inside a wolf enclosure at Polar Park, the world’s northernmost wildlife park. Separated from the wolves only by the lodge’s wooden walls and oversized windows, guests will enjoy a stay and wolf viewing in the lodge by night, and experience a supervised, face-to-face Wolf Kiss with socialized wolves by day.

A wolf expert and guide accompanies guests throughout their stay. The Polar Park is located 72km from the town of Narvik, in the heart of the Salangsdalen valley. The park is home to a wide selection of native Arctic animals including wolverine, Arctic fox, bears, lynx, reindeer and wolves.

The company said the lodge is of Scandinavian pine design, inspired by modern Norwegian farmhouses, and can comfortably accommodate 10 guests. They called it “intimate with a rustic feel,” featuring an open-plan area with a fully equipped kitchen and hand-crafted dining table, and a living room which looks out onto the wolves. Five guest rooms and a shared bathroom are located on the lower level.

Enhancing the Arctic wolf experience is a hunt for the Northern Lights, either from the warmth of the lodge, or as part of a new Lights at the Lodge gondola adventure led by a Northern Lights expert.

Traveling up Narvik Mountain (Narvikfjellet) and overlooking the port of Narvik and the fjord beyond, the gondola ride leads to a two-floor lodge at the summit. Here guests can stay warm inside while enjoying refreshments and awaiting the colors of the Aurora, or opt for an outdoors experience from one of the lodge’s three viewing platforms, situated for optimal clarity and photography.

If weather precludes the gondola from running, a second lodge located half-way up the mountain is reachable by road and a short walk.

A four-day, three-night Night with the Wolves itinerary to Narvik is priced from $3,150 per person, based on four travelers, excluding flights. The program includes all transfers, one night at the new Wolf Lodge with dinner and a guide, a Wolf Kiss to meet the wolves face-to-face, accommodation for two nights in a four-star hotel with breakfast daily, a hunt for the Northern Lights from the hotel’s sky bar, a boat trip along the fjord to search for wildlife, and the new Lights at the Lodge Aurora hunt up Narvik Mountain (Narvikfjellet) with a guide.