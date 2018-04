The Pacific Pearl, that is leaving P&O Australia in 2017, will go to Cruise & Maritime Voyages. Built in 1989, the 1,465-passenger ship is the former Ocean Village, Arcadia and Star Princess.

This year, Cruise & Maritime is sailing four ships, the Astor, Azores, Magellan and Marco Polo. The Astor divides her deployment between a German subsidiary brand and Australia.