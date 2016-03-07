Oasis to Japan?

The Oasis of the Seas will be deployed in Asia in 2018, according to Japanese sources.

They said the ship will sail from homeports in China and Japan and also source passengers in Japan.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean, however, told Cruise Industry News there are no plans to bring Oasis-class ships to Asia. She said there are not enough ports in Asia that have the infrastructure to support that size of ship. Meanwhile, the company is working with "at least three Japanese ports that would develop the infrastructure to be able to do so."

In addition to Princess homeporting seasonally in Japan, Costa will also homeport in Japan, starting this summer.

Royal Caribbean moved the new Quantum to China in May 2015 and will also deploy the new Ovation in China this year in addition to the Mariner and the Voyager.