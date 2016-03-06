Wärtsilä Offers New Lifecycle Solutions

Wärtsilä has announced a new product it calls Lifecycle Solutions - a comprehensive offering that it said will optimize the efficiency and performance of marine and offshore customers' assets.

Wärtsilä Lifecycle solutions consist of three concepts: Optimized maintenance, Optimized operations and Guaranteed asset performance. Also included are the company’s so-called Genius services. Launched in November 2015, Genius services promise to enable the optimization of customers' assets in real-time, improve predictability and help solve issues with digital solutions.

The company said that its Lifecycle solutions bring a wider supply of services to its agreements portfolio. The Optimised maintenance concept replaces two agreement concepts, the Maintenance agreement and the Technical management agreement. Optimized operations and Guaranteed asset performance are new concepts to widen the scope of the agreements offering.

Guaranteed asset performance provides guaranteed operational reliability. In practice, this means that performance targets are determined based on measured data, and Wärtsilä said it can guarantee that these targets are reached and maintained. Measurable indicators can include, for example, availability, reliability and fuel consumption. The agreed targets are reached through automated key performance measurements, optimized maintenance and remote advisory.

"With remote advisory, our customers in marine and offshore can get real-time support regardless of their location, and the remote service is complemented with onboard advisory. Condition monitoring and audits, together with a performance improvement plan, increase availability and reliability. We are confident to offer this kind of a guarantee, because we know we can deliver on the promise," said Tage Klockars, general manager, Marine Service Agreements.

Optimized operations offers real-time monitoring and advisory services to maximise efficiency. The solution provides a ship energy efficiency management plan that follows IMO guidelines. Onboard advisory service such as hull performance, engine efficiency or condition monitoring, combined with vessel audits and component condition evaluation, will help identify areas in which performance can be enhanced.

Optimized maintenance involves planning and scheduling maintenance procedures to suit the customer's business operations, improving long-term cost predictability and uptime. In addition, Optimized Maintenance services offer remote operational and technical advisory, whenever and wherever needed. Optimized maintenance was described as a proven way of optimizing an installation's availability throughout its entire lifecycle.

"The marine business environment is moving from maintenance and servicing to more comprehensive optimization of the customer's business,” added Klockars in a prepared statement. “Wärtsilä Genius services change online data into real-time onboard advisory and smart back office analytics that, in turn, can be refined into performance-improving advice about the asset operation. What we can measure, we can optimize and guarantee. By setting clear performance targets and guaranteeing that they are reached, we are making a unique customer promise."