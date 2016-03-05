RINA Services Expands in Middle East Luxury Mega Yachts

Two luxury yachts have received the final stamp to join the fleet classified by RINA.

One of the vessels named DUBAI, classed as a luxury mega yacht, is 162m long. The vessel was designed by Winch Design and will sail under the UAE flag. DUBAI is ranked as being the third largest and most luxurious mega yacht in the world today. The second vessel classed by RINA is QUATTROELLE, an 86m yacht. The vessel was designed by Nuvolari – Lenard and was built by Lurssen. Both yachts are managed by Platinum Yachts.

Andrea Di Bella, area manager RINA Services in the Middle East, commented: “RINA Services fleet of classified large yachts in the Middle East now numbers over 50. Last year we enjoyed 12% growth in this area, working together with the leading shipyards and delivering high level services through our pleasure craft dedicated center in Dubai. Over the next year RINA plans to further strengthen its presence in the Middle East particularly building on its success in the classification of mega yachts, while further developing its Business Assurance Network.”