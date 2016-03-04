Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Lloyd Werft Strengthens Management Team

Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven has named Jarmo Laakso to its management board to support its expansion and preparation for a 10-vessel newbuild order from the Genting Group, the yard group said in a press release.

Laakso, who is joining Rudiger Pallentin, Carsen J. Haake and Dirk Petersjohann, will be based both in Bremerhaven and in Wismar.

Trained as a naval architect, the Finn worked for Schichau-Seebeckwerft, on the Costa Victoria and the Norwegian Sky, before spending six years at Meyer Werft, where he was the project manager for Royal Caribbean’s newbuilds. After that he worked with Arosa Flussschiffahrten in Rostock, before returning to Meyer as head of construction supervision for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

According to Lloyd Werft, the appointment of Laakso is designed to expand its newbuilding competence, with shiporders from Crystal Cruises, Dream Cruises, Star Cruises and Crystal River Cruises.

Following Genting’s recent acquisitions, the Lloyd Werft Group now comprises shipyards in Bremerhaven, Wismar, Warnemunde and Stralsund. In Wismar, for example, the building dock is 340 meters long and 67 meters wide, capable of building mega ships.

Lloyd Werft has previously worked with the Wismar yard, which built the mid section for the stretching of the Norwegian Majesty and the hull for the Norwegian Sun, which were both completed at Bremerhaven.

(From left: Dirk Petersjohann, Rudiger Pallentin, Jarmo Laakso and Carsten J. Hake.)

 

 
 

 

