Greater Victoria Achieves Clean Marine BC Four-Anchor Rating for Marinas

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) has achieved a four-anchor rating from Clean Marine BC for its marinas, increasing their eco-rating certification since the 2012 audit.

The GVHA announced that the Fisherman’s Wharf, Lower Causeway & Ship Point, Wharf Street and Johnson Street, and Mermaid’s Wharf marinas were awarded an overall score of 88.7% for their programs and initiatives that reduce environmental impacts such as education, fuel dock infrastructure, and waste management.

These marinas are among a group of 21 throughout the province that have been eco-rated by Clean Marine BC, a voluntary marine industry program that provides marinas, boatyards, and other boating facilities with a program to reduce their environmental impacts and receive recognition for doing so.

“For the past six years, GVHA operations team has worked diligently to implement a number of programs and initiatives to increase our environmental stewardship of Victoria’s harbour, educating our tenants and visitors and raising our eco-rating standing to four-anchors,” said Ian Robertson, CEO.

GVHA applied to be a participant in Georgia Strait Alliance’s Clean Marine BC program in 2009 and has undergone audits by an independent organization in 2012 and 2015. Upon the original application, the marinas were designated with a three-anchor rating. Since the 2012 audit, further initiatives and the development and implementation of programs have upped their eco-rating from three to four-anchors.

While the four-anchor rating is an increase for GVHA compared to 2012, the authority said it intends to work toward five-anchor ratings for each of the marinas, addressing areas of improvement that include increasing environmental efficiencies at facility office operations, increased engagement and education with tenants, and a review of facility services and fuel dock technologies. The next audit will be in 2018.