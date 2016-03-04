Seabourn Encore Launched at Fincantieri’s Marghera Yard

The Seabourn Encore, the first of two new ships that Fincantieri is building for Seabourn Cruise Line, was launched today at the Marghera shipyard (Venice).

The Encore is due to join the Seabourn fleet in the end of this year,

The all-suite ship is approximately 41,000 gross tons, 210 metres long and 28 metres wide and will be able to reach a cruising speed of 18.6 knots. It will carry up to 600 guests, based on double occupancy. Every suite will feature a private veranda.

According to the shipyard, safety will be one of this ship's major strong points. “It will be built using the very latest technologies, whose standards will exceed the requirements of the relevant legislation. Fuel consumption will be significantly reduced by optimizing the ship's hydrodynamics.”

Fincantieri has built 70 cruise ships since 1990 (of which 47 from 2002), and other 14 ships are currently being designed or built in the Group's yards.