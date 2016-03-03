Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cunard To Sail Trans-Atlantic from Le Havre to Celebrate 500th Anniversary

Sailing trans-Atlantic, Cunard Line will be embarking passengers in Le Havre on Sept. 15, 2017 to celebrate the town’s 500th anniversary. A special poster and slogan have been created to promote the sailing: “500 Passengers for 500 Years.”

Jean-Baptiste Gastinne, vice-chairman of the Normandy Region and of the Le Havre area, and also president of Le Havre Cruise Club, announced the slogan. And Remy Arca and Viviane Richer, president and CEO of Compagnie Internationale de Croisières, respectively, have created the poster to be reminiscent of the atmosphere onboard the liners.

Passengers embarking at Le Havre will be mostly French. A special program will be dedicated to the French guests on board. International passengers will embark in Southampton prior to the call at Le Havre. They will have the added benefit of participating in the anniversary celebration and events.

The Tourism Board and the Compagnie Internationale de Croisières, the French representative of Cunard, worked together to organize the trans-Atlantic sailing to New York.

Also, the Queen Elizabeth started her world cruise in Le Havre in January 2012, and the Queen Mary 2 will call at Le Havre on Nov. 2 of this year.

