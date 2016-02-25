Princess Video Features Australian Whiskies

Princess Cruises has released a new video about Australian whisky presented by the line’s ‘whisky ambassador’ Peter Stevens.

The latest video release follows the debut of a second dedicated whisky bar on an Australian-based ship with ‘The Nook’ now open on the Sea Princess.

Princess’ first whisky bar opened on Dawn Princess last June, while the full whisky menu with more than 60 premium whiskies from around the world is also available in bars on Emerald Princess and Golden Princess.

In the new video, Peter Stevens explains the benefits of the Australian climate in producing world-class whiskies, with environmental elements creating distinct flavors and variations in temperature allowing faster maturation.

Three Australian whiskies available on the menu are also profiled in the video; Lark’s Classic Malt from Tasmania, Bakery Hill Single Malt from Victoria and Limeburner’s Single Malt from Albany in Western Australia.