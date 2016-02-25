Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Le Havre Launches Season with AIDAmar

Le Havre welcomed the first cruise ship of the season, the AIDAmar, today. She will make a series of  seven calls.In total, 128 calls are scheduled in Le Havre for 2016 and a record 285,000 passengers are expected. There will be inaugural calls by 10 ships. Among the highly anticipated calls is the AIDAprima on May 3, the first of her weekly calls throughout the year. Fourteen interporting operations or partial turnarounds are planned by MSC Cruises on the Splendida, sailing to European capitals; Costa Cruises and Oceania Cruises. As usual, May and September will be the busiest months of the season.

 
 

 

