LR and UK P&I Club Launch Life-Saving Appliances Pocket Checklist App

Lloyd's Register and the UK P&I Club have released a Life-Saving Appliances pocket checklist app to help ensure that ship personnel are trained in how to inspect, maintain and operate life-saving equipment, and that equipment is ready for use at all times. The app also includes a list of common deficiencies to help ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and help reduce the risk of port state control detentions.

The full series of six pocket checklist apps, consisting of: ILO MLC, ISM & ISPS, Marine Fire Safety, Marine Pollution Prevention Port State Inspections, and now Life-Saving Appliances, are all available on iPhone, iPad and Android devices.