AIDA Rated Top Employer In Germany

AIDA Cruises has been recognized as “Top Employer in Germany for 2016” by the research company Top Employers Institute, according to Carnival Corporation.

According to Carnival, the annual rating is based on a study analyzing major employers, focusing on what companies have to offer in terms of human resources planning, talent strategy, training and career planning, manager development, compensation and benefits, and corporate culture.

“Motivated and excellently qualified employees are the foundation of our success,” commented Haike Witzke, vice president human resources at AIDA, in a prepared statement. “We offer an attractive work environment with outstanding career prospects in a strongly growing company within the German tourism industry. In the competition to recruit the best minds, we continuously invest in the practice-oriented training and continuing education of our employees, and actively support motivated and promising colleagues in their personal career-planning.”

AIDA currently employs 7,000 people from 43 countries; 6,000 work on board and 1,000 at the company headquarters in Rostock and Hamburg.