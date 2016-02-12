Holland America Appoints VP Human Resources

Holland America Line has appointed Margaret Durante to the position of vice president, human resources. In this newly created role she will lead the company’s human resources department in enhancing the employee experience. She also will have responsibilities for other Carnival Corporation and plc brands, including Seabourn, Princess Cruises and P&O Australia.

Durante, who is based in Seattle, will report to Elana Siegel, senior vice president, human resources

Most recently Durante was the global head of human resources, health and benefits, at Mercer – a consulting leader in talent, health, retirement and investment. While with the group, she held strategic positions based in Los Angeles, California; Singapore, New York and Seattle.