Wartsila To Upgrade The World

Wartsila has announced that it will be retrofitting its advanced wastewater treatment and navigation and communication systems aboard The World, the largest, private, residential ship.

The advanced wastewater solution will replace an existing system and keep the vessel in full compliance with IMO requirements.

Wartsila said that its Hamworthy Membrane BioReactor (MBR) solutions are designed to facilitate the management and treatment of both grey and black wastewater, and to monitor discharges to the sea. The system treats black and grey water so that the effluent can meet the most stringent marine discharge standards across the globe, including the latest nutrients removal requirements in the Baltic Sea.

For the navigation retrofit, the company said its Nacos Platinum system offers a unique combination of integrated voyage planning, monitoring, and track control significantly reducing the workload for ship navigators, while improving navigational safety. The system to be supplied as part of this order includes the integration of an ice radar.

The World is powered by Wartsila main and auxiliary engines, two 12-cylinder and three eight-cylinder 32 type engines.