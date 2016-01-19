Cruise Industry News 101

LR: Ballast Water Convention Not Into Force Yet

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has completed its calculations of the shipping tonnage of the states that have ratified the Ballast Water Management Convention, and concluded that the conditions for initiating entry into force have not been met, according to a statutory alert from LLoyd’s Register (LR). An additional 0.44% of global tonnage is needed to meet the required 35% threshold.

According to LR, this means that the Ballast Water Management Convention will not enter into force on 24 November, 2016, as predicted.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Blohm Voss
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report