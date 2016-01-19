LR: Ballast Water Convention Not Into Force Yet

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has completed its calculations of the shipping tonnage of the states that have ratified the Ballast Water Management Convention, and concluded that the conditions for initiating entry into force have not been met, according to a statutory alert from LLoyd’s Register (LR). An additional 0.44% of global tonnage is needed to meet the required 35% threshold.

According to LR, this means that the Ballast Water Management Convention will not enter into force on 24 November, 2016, as predicted.