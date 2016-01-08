Paul A Young: Chocolate Valentine’s Treats on P&O

Leading British chocolatier Paul A Young will be sailing on P&O Cruises Ventura in February 2016.

"Guests on the short cruise to Amsterdam and Bruges departing on February 15, 2016 will have the opportunity to enjoy masterclasses, a Q&A session and book signing, and a shore excursion in Bruges with the award-winning chocolatier," said P&O, in a prepared statement.

P&O Cruises vice president of marketing Christopher Edgington said: “We are thrilled to have Paul A Young on Ventura. He’s at the forefront of the British chocolate scene and his passion and creativity have led him to be ranked amongst the world’s best chocolatiers. I’m sure the opportunity to join an exclusive demonstration or shore excursion with him will appeal to a whole group of chocolate lovers - those new to cruising and past guests. With Paul on board, this cruise is also perfect for those looking for a generous and romantic Valentine’s gift.

“Our short break cruises are an excellent alternative to a hotel/city break and ideal for those who have never cruised before. Explore a city with a day of sightseeing, and then enjoy everything the ship has to offer - from fine dining, pampering in the spa, cocktails in the bars or dancing in the clubs.”