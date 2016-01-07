Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Rick Simonson Joins American Cruise Lines as Southeast Sales Manager

American Cruise Lines announced today that Rick Simonson has joined the company’s sales team as Southeast Sales Manager.

“We are delighted to have Simonson onboard,” said Susan Shultz, Director of Sales. “His undeniably strong sales background and knowledge of the small ship cruising industry is a welcomed addition for our business development activities.”

With more than 30 years of sales experience in the hospitality industry, specializing in riverboat and small ship cruising, Simonson will be leading American Cruise Lines’ regional sales effort in the Southeast.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of American Cruise Lines for the next chapter in my career,” said Simonson. “I’m eager to begin assisting travel agencies to grow their small ship cruising business with American Cruise Lines.”

Simonson began his career in hospitality and cruising over 30 years ago. He has held a number of positions including National Sales Manager and Regional Sales Director for various cruise lines and hospitality companies.

April 22, 2018
Valletta

San Diego

