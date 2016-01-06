Paul Gauguin Announces 2017 Voyage Program

Paul Gauguin Cruises has announced its 2017 voyages that feature what the line calls popular favorites along with new, exotic 16- and 17-night Fiji and Bali itineraries and a program with the Wildlife Conservation Society.

The 16-night Fiji to Bali voyage departs April 29, 2017, from Lautoka, Fiji, and visits Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu; Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands; Samarai Island, Papua New Guinea; Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Merauke, Indonesia; Dili, Timor-Leste; Komodo Island, Indonesia; Lembar, Lombok Island, Indonesia; and Benoa, Bali, Indonesia. The reverse itinerary, Bali to Fiji, is 17 nights and departs June 7, 2017.

In 2017, The Gauguin will also be showcasing its most sought-after itineraries: the 7-night Tahiti & the Society Islands; 7-night Tahiti, the Society Islands & Tuamotus; 10-night Society Islands & Tuamotus; 11-night Cook Islands & Society Islands; and 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands.

Also in 2017, the 12- and 13-night Society Islands, Cook Islands, Tonga & Fiji itineraries return. These voyages feature complimentary access to Paul Gauguin Cruises’ two retreats—Motu Mahana, an islet off the coast of Taha’a, and a private beach in Bora Bora.

On The Gauguin’s July 26, 2017, voyage, Paul Gauguin will sail its third Reunion Cruise, which features a special 10-night Cook Islands & Society Islands itinerary with two visits to the line’s private island paradise of Motu Mahana. Designed as a reunion for past guests of Paul Gauguin Cruises and as a gala welcome for newcomers, it presents a number of special events, including a festive dinner, cocktail and block parties, opportunities to mingle with senior staff and crew, and more.

Paul Gauguin Cruises has also announced a new global collaboration with the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS). WCS has been committed to saving wildlife and wild places worldwide since 1895. Beginning in 2017, WCS will offer educational programming for adults and families aboard the line's ship.

The line is offering savings of 50 percent off standard cruise fares on all 2017 voyages, plus included airfare from Los Angeles.