Fred. Olsen Names Herbert Head of Sales

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has announced the appointment of Neil Herbert as its new Head of Sales, to replace Lol Nichols, who retires at the end of January 2016, after 23 years’ service with the company. N

Herbert will be responsible for managing Fred. Olsen’s UK sales teams, as well as developing and growing UK travel trade relations.

He has worked with British Airways, Cosmos and Keycamp, before spending over six years at Holiday Extras, latterly as Sales Director. He then worked with Holiday Taxis, running their UK operation, before joining Value Retail (owners of designer shopping outlet, Bicester Village), where he headed up Global Travel Partnerships until the end of 2014.

Neil joins Fred. Olsen after working on various consulting projects in 2015, most recently with online travel training specialist, Equator Learning.

Speaking of his new appointment, Herbert said:

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and will continue to develop and nurture strong partnerships with the UK travel trade, building on the great work that has already been achieved by Lol Nichols and his team.

“My key objective is to build even stronger relationships with existing partners and to help to deliver new partnership opportunities to support the Fred. Olsen brand and products.”

Nathan Philpot, Sales and Marketing Director for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

"Neil brings with him many years of sales experience within the UK travel trade, and is well-respected within the industry. His appointment marks our continued efforts to support our agent and tour operator partners, and cements our commitment to grow Fred. Olsen’s UK business through the trade over the coming years.

“Neil’s enthusiasm, knowledge and sales expertise will be a huge asset to Fred. Olsen, and we are all looking forward to working with him. I feel sure that our key partners will, too.”