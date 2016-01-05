Norwegian Launches New Brand Campaign

Norwegian Cruise Line has revealed the company’s new global brand campaign, “Feel Free.”

"Rooted in the line’s fundamentals of freedom & flexibility, Feel Free is an invitation for guests to experience Norwegian’s philosophy of what a vacation should be, free from rigid schedules with the freedom to make their vacation their own," said Norwegian.

The integrated campaign, launched January 4, is inclusive of national television spots, online video, digital units, and various social media activations.

One social media initiative encourages usage of the campaign’s #FeelFree hashtag by asking consumers to share their New Year’s resolutions for a chance to win a 7-day cruise with Norwegian.

The new campaign was created and developed with partner agencies BBDO Atlanta and OMD.

“The concept of ‘Feel Free’ transcends the idea of traditional cruising and speaks to the experience that is uniquely offered and delivered aboard Norwegian ships: our promise that guests should be free to vacation on their terms,” said Meg Lee, Norwegian Cruise Line’s senior vice-president and chief marketing officer.

The launch of “Feel Free” works hand-in-hand to communicate Norwegian’s new promotional offer Free at Sea. Norwegian’s Free at Sea promotional offer allows guests to choose from four free offers: free unlimited beverages, free specialty dining, free shore excursions or free wifi.