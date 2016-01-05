Celebrity Cruises to Collaborate with Accenture

Celebrity Cruises has selected Accenture ( to provide digital agency and web technology services. As Celebrity’s digital agency of record, Accenture will craft a digital customer experience designed to differentiate Celebrity Cruises as a global luxury cruise brand, said a statement from Celebrity.

Celebrity selected Accenture for its expertise in digital strategy, service and experience design, and interactive technology services including personalization, digital marketing, content management system implementation, integration and mobile applications.

“Celebrity Cruises is known for delivering highly intuitive service in a modern luxury environment on our ships, and we want all of our digital properties to do the same,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “We are highly focused on how we tell our brand story, and we are excited to have selected Accenture for its ability to bring that story to life through deep, market-leading capability across design and innovation, digital marketing, content and web platforms.”

As the digital agency of record for Celebrity Cruises, Accenture brings digital experience that spans across multiple industries with specific knowledge in the travel industry.

“Accenture is excited to have been selected to help Celebrity Cruises completely redesign the digital customer journey by finding new and innovative ways to engage with its target audience in order to reinforce its modern luxury brand positioning, drive business performance and increase market share,” said Glen Hartman, senior managing director for Accenture Interactive, North America. “We look forward to helping Celebrity increase consumer satisfaction and retention through an integrated, user-friendly and seamless experience.”