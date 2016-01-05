Star to Base Ship in Guangzhou’s Nansha Port

As originally reported by Cruise Industry News, Guangzhou’s Nansha Port will play an important role in Chinese passenger sourcing in both the short- and long-term future of the cruise industry.

Star Cruises announced today the SuperStar Virgo will sail from Nansha in 2016, as the Hong Kong-based company confirmed the ship will provide two cruises per week sailing from Guangzhou, which is the largest city of the Guangdong province in Southern China and located close to Hong Kong.

Passengers will be able to choose from a three-day cruise to Hong Kong, or a longer six-day sailing calling in Halong Bay, Danang and Sanya.

Music artists from Hong Kong and Taiwan including Richie Ren, Andy Hui, Michael Wong, Tiger Huang, Michael Tse, William So, Edwin Siu, Johnny Yip and Bo Luk will be performing in The Lido of SuperStar Virgo on a weekly basis, as Star has revamped its entertainment for the Chinese market.

The SuperStar Virgo will also feature “BEATSHIP by ZOUK,” a nightclub party onboard. “Being the first of its kind in the region, this weekend cruise party will boast include DJs, live acts and performers, a distinct clientele and incomparable atmosphere while sailing,” said a statement from the cruise line.

In addition is a new illusionist show aboard, as well as a Broadway opera, Memory Lane, featuring the best of Shanghai and Hollywood from the 1950s.

Booking incentives include onboard credits for the weekend sailings and free shuttle buses from the port to various destinations. Families comprised of two adults and one child are entitled to a free sailing for a child under two years old, while children aged from two to 12 are entitled to an exclusive waiver on cabin fees. Early bird offers of 25 percent and 15 percent discounts apply on cruisers aged above and below 55 respectively.