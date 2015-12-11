Phoenix Reisen is Major Contributor to German ZDF Charity Gala

The managing director of Phoenix Reisen, Johannes Zurnieden, donated 1.2 million euro to the recent annual fund raising event for the German “Brot for the Welt” (Bread for the World), fighting poverty and related problems around the world, and “Misereor,” working on various global projects, including climate change.

The event, which was televised on the German ZDF network, raised a total of 2.45 million euro.

Phoenix Reisen operates the cruise ships: Albatros, Amadea and Artania in the German market, and has recently also chartered the Deutschland, for ocean cruises, in addition to offering river cruises.

(Photo: Johannes Zurnieden, managing director of Phoenix Reisen, and Carmen Nebel, German TV host.)