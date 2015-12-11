Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Phoenix Reisen is Major Contributor to German ZDF Charity Gala

Phoenix Reisen is Major Contributor to German ZDF Charity Gala

The managing director of Phoenix Reisen, Johannes Zurnieden, donated 1.2 million euro to the recent annual fund raising event for the German “Brot for the Welt” (Bread for the World), fighting poverty and related problems around the world, and “Misereor,” working on various global projects, including climate change.

The event, which was televised on the German ZDF network, raised a total of 2.45 million euro.

Phoenix Reisen operates the cruise ships: Albatros, Amadea and Artania in the German market, and has recently also chartered the Deutschland, for ocean cruises, in addition to offering river cruises.

(Photo: Johannes Zurnieden, managing director of Phoenix Reisen, and Carmen Nebel, German TV host.)

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Maryland
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide