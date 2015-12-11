Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Photos: Marina Bay, Singapore

 


The Marina Bay Cruise Center in Singapore has completed a permanent canopy at its tax stand, offering sheltered access for guests. 

The Costa Luminosa and Mariner of the Seas in port.

 
 
