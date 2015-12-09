Acapulco Reports Tourism Increase

Acapulco has reported a 15 percent increase in hotel occupancy in November compared to the same time last year.

In 2016, Acapulco promises to be even more accessible with a new airport terminal and a new Macrotunnel that will connect the Playa Icacos Navy Base to the Diamante Zone. In addition, Acapulco will also debut ACABus, public buses that provide transportation for tourists and locals alike from the Traditional Zone, which is home to small businesses, to the Diamante Zone, located on Acapulco’s southern fringes and home to many of the city’s newest resorts and restaurants.

The destination is also looking to expand its cruise offerings in 2016 by forging initiatives led by the State of Guerrero’s Tourism Ministry in collaboration with Port Authority, municipal authorities, and local business owners. Some of the initiatives that will allow the port to compete at a higher level and bring more tourists to the destination include the proposal for the State of Guerrero to become a part of the Mesoamerican Cruise Route, a multiple night voyage through the Pacific with calls in Central America, Mexico and the U.S.

“With so many initiatives in place to improve our tourism offering in 2016, we are looking forward to welcoming a wider diversity of guests to the destination,” said Pedro Haces, president of the Acapulco Destination Marketing Office.

Meetings and conventions have also continued to grow in Acapulco thanks in part to the inauguration of Mundo Imperial Resort, which has hosted an array of events in 2015 including Tianguis Turistico, the XXXI International Mining Convention and a Chayanne concert. The destination will welcome Fiesta Americana Grand Diamante Acapulco in late 2016 - offering large and modern meeting spaces - extending the MICE offerings of the destination.

For visitors looking to escape the cold and celebrate the holidays in Mexico, Acapulco will host a Holiday Parade on December 25 and will ring in the New Year with 100,000 fireworks in 17 beaches across the destination during the Fireworks Gala in Santa Lucia, Puerto Marques, Bonfil and Pie de la Cuesta Bay on December 31.

(Photo: Alex Casarrubias, port director, exchanging gifts with Captain Paer Niklas Persson of the Norwegian Jewel.)