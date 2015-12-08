San Diego: Parade of Lights Dec. 13 and 20

More than 80 vessels will be illuminating San Diego Bay with twinkling lights on Sunday, December 13 and Sunday, December 20, 2015 in the 44th Annual San Diego Bay Parade of lights.

According to the port authority, this year’s parade theme is “Christmas around the World.” The decorated boats will get underway at 5:30 p.m. in the waters adjacent to Shelter Island. From Shelter Island, the vessels proceed to Harbor Island, the North Embarcadero area, Seaport Village and south to the Ferry Landing on Coronado. The entire circuit takes approximately two hours. The schedule remains the same for both Sunday nights.

“The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is an enduring holiday tradition unique to San Diego that the entire region can enjoy,” said Dan Malcolm, Chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners.

The Port of San Diego is the parade’s presenting sponsor and will provide a public viewing area on December 13 on Broadway Pier. There will be free bleacher seating, music and food available for purchase from food trucks. The pier will be open all day and the food trucks will begin serving at 5:30 p.m.

Broadway Pier will be open for public viewing again on December 20, however, there will be no bleacher seating, music or food trucks. Other ideal viewing areas include Shelter Island Park, Harbor Island Park, Spanish Landing Park, Embarcadero Marina Parks North and South and Coronado Tidelands Park.