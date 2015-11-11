Vancouver: Port Community Office Marks A Busy First Year

November marks one year since Port Metro Vancouver opened a community office in Delta. The office has been a popular location for interaction and community engagement, as over 4,000 walk-in visitors have stopped in since it opened. Key port-related topics on the minds of local residents have included the proposed Roberts Bank Terminal 2 project, port operations and growth, the movement of coal, and managing potential impacts of growth on local ecosystems.

“Delta has been an important port community throughout its history,” said Allan Baydala, chief financial officer at Port Metro Vancouver and long-time Delta resident. “We are proud to maintain an office in the community where residents are able to interact personally with port authority staff, ask questions and get further information.”

Demand for Canadian trade is growing, and the port is growing as a result. Canadian port authorities are mandated to operate sustainably, and Port Metro Vancouver’s definition of sustainability involves three themes: economic prosperity through trade, a healthy environment and thriving communities.

“Thriving communities are a pillar of our sustainability work, and this office helps us to ensure we stay engaged with the community in Delta,” Baydala added. “Over the past year the office has had over 4,000 visitors, and hosted many meetings, community events and networking gatherings in partnership with groups such as the Delta Chamber of Commerce and the Ladner Business Association, making it a true hub of community interaction even beyond port-related topics.”

To mark the one-year anniversary, Port Metro Vancouver will be hosting an open house at the Delta Community Office from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this Saturday, November 14. The public is invited to drop in at their leisure to enjoy games, coffee, cake and a special visit from Port Metro Vancouver’s mascot Salty.