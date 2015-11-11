Cruise Industry News 101

Port of San Diego Seeking Restaurant Proposals

The Port of San Diego is seeking proposals for a unique opportunity to lease and operate a restaurant at the end of the southernmost pier in California. A request for proposals was issued on November 9, 2015.

The Port, in partnership with the City of Imperial Beach, is seeking to redevelop a California coastal restaurant at this one-of-a-kind location at 910 Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach.

This restaurant opportunity is located on the Imperial Beach Pier, a prime beachside landmark that lures fishermen, tourists and residents alike. Built in 1963, the pier features a commanding view of the Los Coronados Islands and beyond and recently was upgraded with new wooden planks.

Location specifics: 1,558 square feet of restaurant space available at the end of this iconic California pier; close proximity to Marriott’s Pier South Resort, Coronado Brewing Company, Sea 180 Coastal Tavern and Filippi’s Pizza Grotto; outdoor seating available; attic storage space available.

The building is currently operated by one restaurant under an agreement that expires on April 30, 2016. A reconfiguration of the existing building is highly encouraged to best utilize space, attract customers, enhance business operations and increase revenue.

The Port may also offer the future restaurant operator a location at the foot of the pier to set up a food cart.

Responses are due by 1 p.m. on December 15, 2015. The Port of San Diego currently anticipates that a tenant will be selected in January 2016. Respondents must demonstrate experience in the implementation or oversight of at least one food services improvement project as well as provide a public outreach strategy to keep the public and stakeholders involved and informed about the project.

 

