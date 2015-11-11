Heineken Launches James Bond Campaign

As part of its global Spectre campaign, Heineken has unveiled a new TV ad featuring Daniel Craig as James Bond, in a high speed boat chase. In addition, it has also announced a digital campaign featuring the world’s first ever selfie from space, dubbed the ‘Spyfie’. A limited edition Heineken Spectre bottle is now available in Travel Retail channels.

Heineken said it’s Spectre campaign is the brand’s largest global marketing platform of 2015. Spectre, the 24th James Bond adventure, was released in the UK on October 26 and in the U.S. on November 6.

The Heineken TVC will be launched mobile-first via Facebook, and will be shown on TV and cinema screens worldwide 24 hours later. Heineken is the only Spectre partner who has created a TVC starring Daniel Craig.

Sean McNaughten, manager Heineken Global Duty Free, said: “In celebration of a partnership spanning 18 years, our Spectre campaign is our most innovative ever. The very nature of the Bond film franchise gives us opportunities to take a cutting-edge and pioneering approach that both excites and adds real value to the film fan’s experience. By featuring Daniel Craig in our TVC and activating Spyfie once again we will give fans access to the world of James Bond”.

Fans will be given access to exclusive Spectre content, through an estimated half a billion Spectre bottles on sale around the world. Fans simply scan the Heineken logo on special edition Spectre bottles, cans and packs to unlock exclusive content with Daniel Craig, plus behind the scenes footage from five of the movie’s dramatic locations; Mexico City, Rome, London, Austria and Morocco.

Heineken’s association with the James Bond film franchise dates back to 1997’s ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’, with Spectre being the seventh consecutive film in the partnership.