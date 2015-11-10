Princess Cruises Presents New Web Video Series to Guide First-Time Cruisers

Princess Cruises is reaching out to first-time cruisers with the debut of Cat’s First Cruise, a new web video series featuring Cat Greenleaf, three-time Emmy award winner and host of Talk Stoop with Cat Greenleaf. Princess said that the video series will serve as a useful resource for vacationers interested in taking their first cruise, by following Greenleaf, a busy professional, wife and mother of two young boys, as they plan and embark on their first cruise aboard the Regal Princess.

Viewers can follow the on-the-go Greenleaf and her family in this 20-part short video series highlighting their Princess cruise experience onboard and ashore from start to finish, including: Busy Family, Dream Vacation (Where Do We Begin?); Food, Glorious Food; A Sanctuary For Mom; Kids Zone; Date Night; and Come Back New.

The family also experiences the local culture of the Caribbean. The series is available to view online at: www.princess.com/come-back-new/cat-greenleaf-first-cruise/.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this new web video series as an entertaining resource for those interested in cruising for the first time and who are looking for more information about what a cruise vacation is all about,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “Cat and her family share their own personal experiences both aboard and ashore resulting in a newfound love of cruising, ultimately creating lifelong memories.”

"My cruise was relaxing, renewing and, most of all, fun for everyone involved - kids and grownups alike,” said Greenleaf. “I'm excited to share my experience with people considering their first cruise who may not know what to expect.”

Greenleaf began her career in broadcast as an airborne traffic reporter for KGO radio in San Francisco, followed by reporting features on New York’s NBC affiliate, WNBC. She went on to create her own series, Talk Stoop with Cat Greenleaf, interviewing celebrities on the stoop of her Brooklyn brownstone. The show now airs in the top nine markets, and between broadcast, digital, and platforms like taxi cabs and gas station pumps, Talk Stoop is viewed nearly 12 million times a week.

“Cat’s First Cruise” web video series was created and executive produced by Lisa Blake and Sensible Shoes productions in association with Peter Greenberg and Check Six Productions.