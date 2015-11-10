Norwegian Escape Christened in Miami by Pitbull

The Norwegian Escape – Norwegian’s largest ship and the first in its Breakaway Plus Class – was christened today by Pitbull, who also performed at a PortMiami pier-side concert.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings CEO Frank Del Rio kicked off the festivities. Following an opening act which featured acrobatic Parkour performers defying gravity (with the help of hidden trampolines built into the stage), national radio personality Froggy from the “Elvis Duran Morning Show” took the reins as event emcee, introducing performers and special VIP guests, including Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez who discussed the positive impact Norwegian Escape will have on the local community, its residents and the economy.

Guests were treated to a sneak peak of the entertainment Norwegian Escape has to offer as the casts of Tony Award-winning Broadway shows “After Midnight” and “Million Dollar Quartet” performed a selection of songs from each respective show, before Pitbull performed some of his hits, including “Don’t Stop the Party”, “Fireball” and “Give Me Everything”.

DJ-led sing-alongs and a slideshow of themed guest photos snapped by roving photographers created an interactive event, where audience members literally became part of the show as photos of individual attendees holding signs customized with the place they’d choose to “Escape” were projected onto the jumbo screen on the main stage.

Photo: Frank Del Rio, CEO of Norwegian and Pitbull.