One-Year Anniversary for VIKAND

VIKAND has announced its first year under the VIKAND brand. Previously operating as MHG Medical, the new identity was the outcome of a complete rebranding process. Today VIKAND is a growing medical management company providing consulting and management services, medical equipment calibration and audit contracts, credentialing of medical personnel and more to 70 cruise ships globally.

“We have proved that VIKAND, a play on words from the Swedish phrase “vi kan” meaning we can, characterizes our daily work”, said Peter Hult, president. He emphasizes how the company proactively develops and launches solutions that offer significant cost-savings and improved risk management to the maritime industry.

“I’m driven by our problem-solving attitude that makes us continuously search for unmet needs and ways of making operations more effective,” Hult added.

VIKAND was created in 2010 to respond to the fragmentation of medical services in the cruise industry. It provides more focus on regulation and consolidation, such as the ratification of MLC 2006 in more countries, and raises the demand for expertise and guidance among vessel owners and operators globally.

Due to new members joining of its team, the company moved its headquarters to downtown Fort Lauderdale in June, and is also gradually expanding in Europe and during the next year into Asia as well.

VIKAND is a provider of medical management and consulting services to the cruise industry managed by a medical team that has extensive experience in the medical field as well as in the marine industry. Services range from full management of medical facilities to individual consulting and service modules.